Iran's Economic Health and the Impact of Sanctions

Despite Iran's vast energy reserves, widespread economic malaise has been the greatest source of popular discontent in the Islamic Republic. George Washington University’s Hossein Askari, PFC Energy’s Fareed Mohamedi, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Matthew Levitt, and Johns Hopkins University’s Kevan Harris discussed the overall health of the Iranian economy, the state of its energy infrastructure, and the likely impact of the major economic reforms. Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour moderated.

The State of the Iranian Economy

Harris and Askari discussed the state of the Iranian economy, focusing on the predicaments faced by average Iranians. Askari offered an examination of the problems Iran’s economy needs to overcome:

Inflation is very high in Iran, and shows no sign of falling. The Iranian Rial is highly overvalued. Unemployment: Iran also suffers from high unemployment and a rising income disparity.

Harris offered a slightly more positive perspective, based on a year of on-the-ground research in Iran:

The youth bulge is ending, and fewer young people are entering an already stretched labor market. This will probably lead to higher per capita income, as the labor market absorbs a higher percentage of workers. Freer Market: Ahmedinejad is probably the most free market laissez-faire president since the revolution.

An Oil Economy

Mohamedi described some of the significant problems Iran faces as an oil economy:

Competition: Within a few years, Iraq will be producing 5-6 million barrels per day. Baghdad is aiming for parity with Saudi production levels rather than Iranian ones, threatening Iran’s share of the oil market.



Within a few years, Iraq will be producing 5-6 million barrels per day. Baghdad is aiming for parity with Saudi production levels rather than Iranian ones, threatening Iran’s share of the oil market. An Aging Sector: The oil sector in Iran is aging, suffering from underinvestment and facing significant management problems.



The oil sector in Iran is aging, suffering from underinvestment and facing significant management problems. Depleting Reserves: According to Mohamedi, much of Iran’s reserves have already been depleted.



According to Mohamedi, much of Iran’s reserves have already been depleted. Demand: India and China have already started to cut back on oil purchases from Iran by about 20-25 percent.

Mohamedi concluded by pointing out some of the factors inhibiting Iran from having a strong gas sector. He said that while the gas sector in Iran is the second largest in the world, demand currently exceeds Iran’s production capabilities due to the costs of imports, competition from other markets, infrastructure issues, and sanctions which impede the development of a liquefied natural gas sector.

Economic Sanctions

Levitt discussed the sanctions against Iran, arguing that those who claim that sanctions have failed are not seeing the big picture: