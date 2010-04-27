The Case for Radical Banking Reform

The recent banking crisis laid bare the weaknesses of the current system, and few would disagree that reform is needed. As debate rages in the U.S. Congress and European parliaments, however, agreement on how to reform the system remains elusive.



Laurence Kotlikoff, William Fairfield Warren Professor of Economics at Boston University, advocated one solution: limited purpose banking. Brookings fellow Douglas Elliott discussed Kotlikoff's proposal and Carnegie’s Uri Dadush moderated.

The Nature of Limited Purpose Banking

Kotlikoff argued that the United States has already seen the “impossible” happen: during the financial crisis, credit markets nearly collapsed and stalwarts of the American economy, including AIG, GM, and Citigroup, had to be rescued by the government.

If, in another “impossible” scenario, a loss of confidence in the U.S. dollar were to spark a run on banks, the FDIC would be responsible for $6 trillion dollars worth of bank deposits, despite having only $18 billion in reserves. To maintain its guarantee, the federal government would have to print trillions of dollars, leading to hyperinflation, skyrocketing interest rates, and a collapse in economic output.



In other words, under the current banking system, the federal government is insuring the uninsurable. If markets lose confidence in the U.S. government’s ability to pay—just as happened to AIG during the crisis—the financial system could come to another, and more severe, crashing halt.



To ensure that this does not happen, Kotlikoff proposed a limited purpose banking (LPB).

Under this system, any limited liability financial firm would have to operate as a mutual fund—in effect, a bank with a capital requirement of 100 percent. These firms would act solely as financial intermediaries, connecting savers to investors.



Mutual funds already make up one third of today’s financial system and they held up remarkably well during the crisis. Expanding this system, Kotlikoff argued, is much wiser than rebuilding on the one that collapsed.



Investors, and not banks, would take on risk. Though mutual funds could still invest in any financial instrument, regardless of risk or complexity, they would do so only on investors’ behalf and in a fully transparent manner.



Since the mutual funds could not hold any investments of their own, the system would be immune to widespread contagion.

Limited purpose banking would also extend to the insurance industry.

Currently, insurance firms guarantee fixed payoffs and are expected to cover aggregate risk: if, for example, a deadly epidemic were to break out, the life insurance industry would be liable for billions of dollars in payouts, likely rendering them insolvent.



Under Kotlikoff’s proposed payout system, however, individuals would enter into an insurance pool and, when they had a claim to payouts, would receive a share of the pool—rather than a fixed amount—preventing the insurance industry from ever having liabilities it could not pay.

Limited Purpose Banks (LPBs) would require only one regulatory agency, the Federal Financial Authority (FFA). The FFA would be tasked with verifying the financial statements of the securities bought and sold by LPBs, hiring independent rating agencies to appraise the value of these securities, and disclosing this information to the public.

The Impact of Limited Purpose Banking

Such sweeping reform would undoubtedly have a profound impact on the financial system, and Elliott noted several issues of particular concern.