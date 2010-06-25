What Comes After New START: The Goals for Future Arms Control and Security Cooperation

IMGXYZ2618IMGZYXU.S.-Russian security relations extend beyond the crucial New START Treaty, as both countries see the need for engaging in broader security cooperation. Rose Gottemoeller, Assistant Secretary of State for Verification, Compliance and Implementation, addressed the changing nature of U.S.-Russian security relations at the Carnegie Moscow Center. Carnegie’s Dmitri Trenin moderated.

Broader Strategic Stability Issues

A broader security strategy is important for the stability of both countries, Gottemoeller asserted. She pointed to the short joint statement that came out of the recent summit, which laid out the next steps in bilateral cooperation in building strategic stability.

The New START Treaty represents a transition from the previous treaty regime developed during the Cold War, to the new era. “Our hope,” said Gottemoeller, “is for deeper, even more meaningful nuclear arms reductions in the future.” On signing the Treaty, President Obama noted that it is just one step on a longer journey and will set the stage for further cuts. Going forward, once New START is ratified and enters into force, “we hope,” stated Gottemoeller, “to pursue discussions with Russia on reducing both our strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, including non-deployed weapons.” Cooperation with Russia: When it comes to missile defense, “we have much to learn from each other, and the United States,” underscored Gottemoeller, “is ready to begin a new chapter in its relationship with Russia – both by sharing resources and experience in assessing the threats both sides face, and by developing joint cooperation, bilaterally and with NATO, that can contribute to our common defense against growing ballistic missile dangers.” The missile defense work done previously under the auspices of the NATO-Russia Council was very valuable, and the American side, stated Gottemoeller, urges reinvigoration of joint projects in this area.

Verification Issues and Arms Control Treaties

Two major goals the Obama Administration is pursuing are bringing into force the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) and negotiating a verifiable Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty (FMCT).

Gottemoeller pointed out that some of the groundwork for the New START Treaty was laid at the Carnegie Moscow Center towards the end of her tenure as director at the Center, where she turned to experts from both sides of the political aisle.