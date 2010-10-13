Deputy Secretary Steinberg on U.S. Policy Toward Asia

As President Obama prepares for his November trip to India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea, Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg outlined U.S. policy toward Asia at an event hosted by Carnegie. Given the growing importance of the region, Steinberg said that U.S. diplomacy should embrace the multilateral institutions, such as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which promote cooperation among Asian nations. Carnegie’s Michael Swaine moderated.

U.S. Engagement in Asia

Asia plays a central role in the U.S. security and economic agenda. Steinberg emphasized the importance of U.S. engagement with the region and the need for strong regional cooperation to tackle global challenges ahead.

: The chief challenges facing Asia are also part of larger global problems, Steinberg said. These issues include sustainable development, climate change, regional security, and maritime disputes. Growing influence : With their active participation in international organizations, Asian countries are becoming increasingly influential on the global stage. Resolving global issues, such as climate change and the financial crisis, will thus require Asia’s cooperation.



U.S. relations: The United States has continued to strengthen its economic and security ties with Asia by enhancing its existing alliances with Japan, South Korea, and Australia, and establishing a close relationship with emerging powers such as India, China, Indonesia, and Russia. Although there has been some tension over the relocation of the U.S. military bases in Futenma between Japan and the United States recently, the connections between the two countries remain strong. Both countries face the challenge of communicating to the public how vital their bilateral relationship is to regional stability, Steinberg added.

Multilateral Institution Building

The United States will emphasize engagement with Asia through multilateral frameworks and encourage institution building through ASEAN, APEC, and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Steinberg said. He explained that multilateral institutions can supplement bilateral relations by providing a less formal mechanism for leaders to engage in dialogue and advance common interests.