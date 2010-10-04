Iran: After the Sanctions, What Next?

IMGXYZ2694IMGZYXThe recent adoption of a new round of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, followed by bilateral measures from both the United States and the EU, are the latest attempt by the international community to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. At an event hosted by Carnegie Europe and moderated by its director, Fabrice Pothier, Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour and International Herald Tribune columnist Roger Cohen discussed the domestic and political challenges facing Iran and the impact of international sanctions on the Iranian regime.

The Iranian Opposition

Green Movement in Disarray: The massive repression of street protests after the 2009 Iranian presidential election has left the opposition Green movement demoralized and in a state of disarray, Sadjadpour explained. While popular will for sweeping political, social, and economic reform remains very strong, the movement lacks strategic leadership. Sadjadpour outlined several weaknesses that have hampered the effectiveness of the Green Movement:

Inability to Harness Discontent: The Green Movement’s leadership has so far failed to unite the many disaffected sections of Iranian society—particularly those that have seen their economic interests harmed by the current regime—into a single cohesive opposition movement.

Poor Tactics: Given the Green Movement’s non-violent posture, and its promotion of tolerance and democracy, street protests are not the best means of expression. These protests expose the movement to government forces who are ready and able to employ violence and terror.



The Iranian Regime

The Revolutionary Guard: Throughout his tenure as supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei has progressively privileged the Revolutionary Guard over the clergy, seeking legitimacy in the barracks, not in the seminaries, Sadjadpour said. This has consolidated the economic and political power of the Revolutionary Guard, particularly in the area of foreign policy.



The View From Washington

In Washington, Sadjadpour maintained, three historical analogies are often invoked to capture the character of the Islamic Republic and assess its future trajectory:

The first analogy suggests a similarity between current U.S.-Iran relations and U.S.-China relations in the 1970s. According to this view, despite confrontational rhetoric, the Iranian leadership is actually very pragmatic and favorable to rapprochement with the United States. A bold American gesture, akin to President Nixon's trip to China, could possibly bring about significant change. However, following the Obama administration's unprecedented—and un reciprocated—overtures to Iran, this analogy has lost much of its appeal in Washington.



The second analogy compares Iran with Nazi Germany. The Iranian regime is believed to be messianic, deeply ideological, and apocalyptic. In this view, U.S. policy would best be served by taking "pre-emptive" military action. This analogy does not reflect the current administration's views on Iran.



The second analogy compares Iran with Nazi Germany. The Iranian regime is believed to be messianic, deeply ideological, and apocalyptic. In this view, U.S. policy would best be served by taking “pre-emptive” military action. This analogy does not reflect the current administration’s views on Iran. The Soviet Union: The third analogy draws a parallel with the Cold War-era Soviet Union. According to this view, while the Iranian regime might not be fully messianic, its anti-American views are an entrenched part of its identity and inherent to the spirit of the 1979 revolution. The prospects for pursuing a policy of engagement with Tehran are therefore unlikely. In this context, the best policy option is to adopt a containment strategy that encourages dialogue with Iran while waiting for the regime to collapse under the weight of its own internal contradictions.

Regional Politics

Iranian Soft Power: Iran, Sadjadpour explained, plays an important role in most political and security issues in the Middle East, from Afghanistan and Iraq to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and energy security. Iran sees itself as a regional counterweight to the United States, embroiled in a zero-sum game for power and influence in the region. With Obama in office, U.S. popularity has increased regionally while Iran’s and Ahmadinejad’s has decreased, Sadjadpour said.



Iran, Sadjadpour explained, plays an important role in most political and security issues in the Middle East, from Afghanistan and Iraq to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and energy security. Iran sees itself as a regional counterweight to the United States, embroiled in a zero-sum game for power and influence in the region. With Obama in office, U.S. popularity has increased regionally while Iran’s and Ahmadinejad’s has decreased, Sadjadpour said. Contrast with Turkey: Over the past decade, Turkey has carefully cultivated relations in the Middle East. As a result, Sadjadpour stated, Arab foreign direct investment in the country has increased tenfold and Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now the most popular political leader in the Arab world. By contrast, Iran has offered support to extremist groups such as Hizbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, which has led to support from the anti-American and anti-Israeli portion of the Arab world, but has also earned Iran the hostility of many Arab leaders.

Sanctions

When President Obama came to office he brought some fresh ideas on how to deal with Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Cohen said. However, he added, the international community has fallen back on the same “carrot-and-stick” formula of sanctions and negotiations. Cohen argued that sanctions are ineffective; Iran has been subjected to them for decades and has established effective tactics to mitigate their effects. Moreover, Western policy debate seems devoid of any real understanding of the complexity of Iran’s society and political system. In this context, the Turkish and Brazilian diplomatic proposal for a nuclear fuel swap offers an interesting alternative, which deserves serious attention.