On the eve of President Obama’s trip to India, Ashley J. Tellis previewed Obama’s visit and presented his latest paper, Obama in India: Building a Global Partnership: Challenges, Risks, Opportunities, which articulates the strategic value of a strong U.S.-India relationship, at an event hosted by Carnegie. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Geoff Pyatt moderated the session and offered opening remarks while Daniel Markey from the Council on Foreign Relations provided comments on the paper.

Recent Listlessness

Recently, many commentators have begun to describe U.S.-Indian relations as listless and unfocused. Tellis argued that the bilateral relationship is fundamentally strong and predicted President Obama’s upcoming visit to the country would be highly successful.

The Totality of Relations: Though official ties between Washington and New Delhi have sometimes shown strain, Tellis described overall relations as a stunning success, driven by individual interactions and business ties.



The Importance of the Relationship

President Obama understands the strategic importance of a strong relationship with India, Tellis contended. He listed three primary reasons the relationship is important:

A Stable Balance of Power in Asia: The United States must maintain good relations with key democratic parties in the region to maintain stability and a favorable order to Asian politics, Tellis said. If anything, he argued, America’s interest in Asia’s balance of power will grow over time, increasing the utility of the U.S.-Indian relationship.



President Obama’s Trip

The president’s visit will demonstrate the importance of this bilateral relationship on a number of issues, but Tellis warned challenges remain that threaten to disrupt U.S.-Indian relations.

Obama’s Mission: The president’s trip will reflect U.S. interests in India in several ways, Tellis said. It will give Obama a chance to show America’s commitment to helping grow India’s national capabilities and to demonstrate solidarity with the democratic country. The trip will also reflect the administration’s efforts to integrate India into global institutions and look toward common goals such as a stable South Asia and a modern powerful India.



The Future of the Relationship

The United States must do what it can to integrate India into the international system and assist its growth, both for India’s sake and for its own, Tellis said.