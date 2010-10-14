Russia’s Spiritual and Moral Evolution in the Twentieth Century: A Challenge for the Church

IMGXYZ2779IMGZYXThe position of the Russian Orthodox Church in modern Russian society remains unclear. There is a disconnect between the general population—which is disinclined to listen to the Church’s appeals—and the Church, which has a poor understanding of the society it is addressing. Hegumen Pyotr Meshcherinov, rector of the metochion of the Danilov Monastery near Moscow and a member of the staff of the Patriarchal Center for the Spiritual Development of Children and Youth at the Danilov Monastery, spoke at the Carnegie Moscow Center about the reasons behind this tension between the Church and Russian society. The event was moderated by Alexey Malashenko.

Society in the USSR and Modern Russia

Soviet era: The spiritual and moral state of Russian society has changed dramatically since 1917. The Revolution and subsequent Soviet rule interrupted the natural evolution of Russian history and broke traditional way of life. Hegumen Pyotr suggested that one of the serious consequences of the Soviet era was that the best qualities in people were destroyed, while their worst qualities—such as a lack of responsibility, a lack of respect for the individual, and lack of solidarity—were cultivated and developed to an extreme degree. The political terror of those years divided people on a mass scale and instilled complete distrust in each other, he said.



Indicators of the Russian Society’s Problematic Moral State

Low charity activity: Russia ranks 138 out of 153 countries for charity and volunteer work and aid given to strangers, according to data from the international organization Charities Aid Foundation and from the Gallup Institute.



Russian Orthodox Church and Society: Challenges for the Church

The problems facing Russian society make the issue of its relationship with the Russian Orthodox Church particularly acute. Hegumen Pyotr listed the following challenges that the Church must overcome:

Assessing the Soviet past: The Church’s official view is that the Soviet period hurt both the Church itself and all of Russia. However, this position is rejected by many people both outside and inside the Church, and the Church leaders are forced to take into account the views of those who support the legacy of the Soviet period.



Despite all of these problems, Hegumen Pyotr noted that society is now able to openly and clearly formulate its questions for the Church, unlike in the past. Furthermore, science allows the Church to break away from its traditional role as a source of medicine and other necessities of life and to draw people who are truly motivated by spiritual concerns. Hegumen Pyotr concluded that this moment is thus the best time for the Church.