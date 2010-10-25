Scarcity and Foreign Policy

IMGXYZ2737IMGZYXThe last decade has seen a marked change in both the scale of competition for resources and the interdependencies such competition entails. At an event hosted by Carnegie Europe, Jean-Marie Colombani, former editor of French daily newspaper Le Monde, and Carnegie’s Moisés Naím discussed the impact of scarcity on global security and world affairs. Fabrice Pothier, former director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Dynamics of Scarcity

Technology and market factors have undermined the traditional Malthusian model for understanding competition for resources, which suggests that populations are growing at a faster rate than production, Naím explained. Technological advances have increased productivity so much that it can support the demands of a growing population. Market forces have also affected the distribution of products, increasing the price of goods and therefore limiting the availability of scarce resources that are in high demand, such as food. A Twenty-First Century Problem: In spite of such advances, humanity is now competing for resources on an unprecedented scale, Naím continued. Billions of people from emerging countries such as China and India are now entering the global market, and neither market forces nor technology will be able to fully address this increased demand. Resolving this problem of supply and demand will require new international governance regimes and cooperation on a scale the international community has thus far proved incapable of.



In spite of such advances, humanity is now competing for resources on an unprecedented scale, Naím continued. Billions of people from emerging countries such as China and India are now entering the global market, and neither market forces nor technology will be able to fully address this increased demand. Resolving this problem of supply and demand will require new international governance regimes and cooperation on a scale the international community has thus far proved incapable of. Global Governance Deficit: The number of problems that demand collective action—such as terrorism, pandemics, or global warming—is growing, while the world’s capacity to deal with them collectively is either stagnant or dwindling, Naím explained. The most dangerous scarcity in international relations today, he concluded, is power: in particular, the power to bring together a number of countries that can limit or alleviate the consequences of a global problem.

Scarcity and Europe

The effects of scarcity, and the way it is generally perceived, vary widely across the globe. Following the outbreak of the global economic crisis, and the severe austerity measures that it forced many European governments to adopt, scarcity became an increasingly European concern, Naim asserted. In other parts of the world, and particularly in Asia, where high growth rates have lifted millions of people out of poverty, the concept of scarcity is far less of an issue. Austerity: The global economic crisis, which stemmed largely from an excess of household debt in the United States, became a problem in Europe due to an excess of public-sector debt, Colombani explained. Europe and the United States have differed greatly in their attempts to tackle the crisis. The United States has focused on boosting spending, while Europe has aimed to reduce deficits. The harsh austerity measures enacted in Europe have curtailed European growth, and may in fact impede Europe’s long-term economic recovery, Colombani warned.

Europe’s Future