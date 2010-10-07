The Elusive Synthesis: Exploring the Changing Relationship Between Democracy Support and Development Aid

Once separate, the arenas of democracy support and development aid have become increasingly interconnected in recent years. Cooperation between the two communities, however, remains uneven at best. To assess the evolution and implications of this critical relationship, the Journal of Democracy published a set of articles on the topic in its October 2010 issue. The Journal of Democracy and the Carnegie Endowment co-sponsored a panel discussion with the primary author of this series, Carnegie’s Thomas Carothers, and the authors of the two response articles, Brian Levy of the World Bank and Scott Hubli of the National Democratic Institute (who co-authored his essay with Ken Wollack, also of the National Democratic Institute).

Toward Convergence

Carothers traced the growing overlap and interconnections that have occurred between democracy aid and development aid over the past two decades.

Common priorities: In the 1990s Western donors embraced the idea that democracy and development can complement each other. The two practitioner communities recognized that they share common priorities, such as the rule of law and the creation of a strong middle class, Levy noted.



Continuing Divisions

Despite this evolution, serious differences remain between development and democracy promotion communities.

Diminishing consensus: While the development community has accepted the need to consider politics in its programmatic thinking and action it is not convinced about the utility of democracy for development, Carothers argued. For instance, China’s rapid economic growth under an authoritarian government has provided an alternative development model and increased skepticism in many quarters about democracy’s relevance for development.



An Evolutionary Approach

Levy warned against creating a binary division between democracy and development, and urged a more fluid approach to the common end-goal of high incomes and open societies.

Divergent paths: Countries begin at different starting points, and follow many different paths toward the end goal of strong middle classes, a robust private sector, and democratic institutions, Levy contended.



Is Synthesis Desirable?