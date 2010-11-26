South Ossetia: Aftermath and Outlook

IMGXYZ2974IMGZYXRussia recognized South Ossetia, as well as the other former Georgian autonomous region of Abkhazia, as an independent country after the Georgian-Russian conflict in 2008. Since Russia officially recognized South Ossetia’s independence, however, neither Tskhinvali nor Moscow has clearly outlined the goals of a new state project or set out the scenarios and mechanisms for its further development. Alexander Skakov of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences spoke about South Ossetia’s future during an event hosted by the Carnegie Moscow Center as part of the Black Sea Peacebuilding Network. Carnegie’s Andrei Ryabov moderated.

Domestic Political Situation in South Ossetia

Economic problems and opposition: The South Ossetian opposition has considerable potential clout, as many citizens are unhappy with the republic’s leadership, Skakov said. South Ossetia faces low wages coupled with high prices, mass unemployment, and embezzlement of humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, projects that could help improve South Ossetia’s economic outlook, such as the reconstruction of Tskhinvali and the construction of the Dzaurikau-Tskhinvali gas pipeline, have faced massive delays. According to Skakov, there is still no strategy drawn up for South Ossetia’s economic development as a country.



South Ossetia and Russia

A possible member of the Russian Federation: The South Ossetians have always pursued the goal of unification with the Ossetians within the Russian Federation, Skakov said. Most people in South Ossetia support the idea of seeing the republic join the Russian Federation in the near future. However, both the general public and members of the opposition have recently begun expressing more support for real South Ossetian independence.



Ultimately, Skakov said, while various scenarios exist for South Ossetia, the republic is likely to remain independent in its current political form for the foreseeable future.