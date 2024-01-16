Andrei Ryabov was a member of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s Research Council and chair of the Center’s East East: Partnership Beyond Borders Program. He is also the chief editor of the journal World Economy and International Relations and a leading researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

From 1993 to 2002, Ryabov served as deputy director of the Center for Political Science Programs at the Gorbachev Foundation. In addition, he was a political columnist for the newspaper Vek from 1998 to 2002, and was deputy editor-in-chief of the journal Vestnik of the Moscow University (Political Science series). From 1993 to 1996, he was deputy editor-in-chief of the journal Centaur. Ryabov has also worked as a senior researcher at the Department of Modern Russian Political Process at the Moscow State University and at the Center for International Programs at the Russian Independent Institute of Social and National Problems, and as an associate professor in the Sociology Department at the Moscow Mining Institute.