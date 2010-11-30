Whither Ukraine?

IMGXYZ2823IMGZYXDespite his short tenure in office, President Viktor Yanukovich has already significantly shifted the course of Ukraine’s political and economic development by consolidating presidential powers, advancing an economic reform agenda, and revising the balance of Ukraine’s relationships with Russia and the West. Carnegie hosted a three-way video conference with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor in Washington, Carnegie’s Olga Shumylo-Tapiola in Brussels, and Professor Sergiy Galaka of the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv to discuss recent trends and prospects in Ukraine’s domestic and foreign policy. Professor Oleksandr Zadorozhnii of the Taras Shevchenko National University and Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky moderated the event.

Problems and Opportunities from Within

After five years of instability since the Orange Revolution, Ukraine is embarking on a series of critical reforms aimed at changing the country’s political and economic landscape. This process presents Ukraine with a number of challenges and opportunities, Galaka said.

Operational difficulties: As Yanukovich’s administration seeks to carry out its reforms, it is running up against a number of obstacles in implementing them effectively, argued Zadorozhnii. These include resolving several issues—such as the establishment of the visa-free regime and a free-trade zone, —to lay the groundwork for further negotiations on economic integration with Europe. Notwithstanding these operational hurdles, the participants all expressed hope that Yanukovich’s administration could sustain the momentum for change.



Structural difficulties: Yanukovich and the Verkhovna Rada frequently clash on the subject of economic reforms, often leading to structural gridlock that was felt acutely in the recent dispute over the revision of the business tax code. Such disagreements—stemming from both constitutional constraints and personality conflicts—hamper the effective implementation of the reform agenda, argued Taylor.



Challenge for democracy: The democratic situation in the country remains grim, thanks to the government's weak commitment to institution-building and popular skepticism about the ability of the democratic regime to ensure political and economic stability, argued Shumylo-Tapiola.



Potential political momentum: The ruling party's victory in the October local elections bolstered Yanukovich's position. Support from both the parliamentary majority and the population creates a unique opportunity for the government to deliver on its promises of reform and integration, argued Zadorozhnii.

A View from the West