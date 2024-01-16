



Matthew Rojansky is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Matthew Rojansky was the deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment. An expert on U.S. and Russian national security and nuclear-weapon policies, his work focuses on relations among the United States, NATO, and the states of the former Soviet Union. Additionally, he is responsible for Carnegie’s Ukraine Program and analysis of politics and security in Eastern Europe, including Belarus and Moldova.

From 2007 to 2010, Rojansky served as executive director of the Partnership for a Secure America (PSA). Founded by former congressman Lee Hamilton (D-IN) and former senator Warren Rudman (R-NH) with a group of two dozen former senior leaders from both political parties, PSA seeks to rebuild bipartisan dialogue and productive debate on U.S. national security and foreign policy challenges.

While at PSA, Rojansky orchestrated high-level bipartisan initiatives aimed at repairing the U.S.-Russian relationship, strengthening the U.S. commitment to nuclear arms control and nonproliferation, and leveraging global science engagement for diplomacy.

Prior to PSA, Rojansky clerked for Judge Charles E. Erdmann at the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, the highest court for the U.S. military. He has also served as a consultant on the Arab–Israeli conflict and as a fellow at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation.

Rojansky is an adjunct professor at American University in Washington, DC, and a participant in the Dartmouth Dialogues, a track-two U.S.-Russian conflict resolution initiative begun in 1960.

He is frequently interviewed on TV and radio, and his writing has appeared in the International Herald Tribune, the Washington Post, and Foreign Policy.



