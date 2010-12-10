2011 Global Economic Outlook: The Euro Crisis, Currency Tensions, and Recovery

While the global economy is clearly on the mend and recent data is encouraging, concerns remain over the possible deterioration of the European debt crisis, the potential effects of U.S. counter-cyclical measures (especially QE2), continuing currency tensions, and the fragility of the banking sector in some advanced countries. While the Great Recession is subsiding, in part thanks to the immediate crisis-fighting measures, policy makers are failing to address the structural reforms and regulatory changes necessary to ensure that a repeat of the crisis is avoided, and international policy coordination is proving inadequate to the task.

Carnegie assembled a distinguished panel of experts to discuss these issues, including Hans Timmer of the World Bank, Jörg Decressin of the International Monetary Fund, Philip Suttle of the Institute of International Finance, Desmond Lachman of the American Enterprise Institute, and Uri Dadush of the Carnegie Endowment. Carnegie’s Moíses Naím moderated the event.

Crisis in Europe

While several panelists agreed that some form of debt restructuring is likely in several of the periphery countries, the panelists disagreed about the impact on Europe’s banks and the euro.

Europe's Banks: German, French, and British banks hold most of the periphery country debt, and Lachman predicted a European banking crisis by the end of 2011 triggered by sovereign debt defaults. Dadush suggested a "soft" restructuring—with long-term rescheduling, lower interest rates, and potentially a partial guarantee by an expanded European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)—could avoid this outcome.



Germany: Dadush noted that Germans are very ambivalent about the steps needed to curb the crisis, and felt the crisis may need to get worse before policy makers reach a consensus that more far-reaching steps are needed. Decressin stressed that, though the situation will remain uncertain as interest spreads widen in a "new normal," markets underestimate Germany's commitment to the European project.



Dadush noted that Germans are very ambivalent about the steps needed to curb the crisis, and felt the crisis may need to get worse before policy makers reach a consensus that more far-reaching steps are needed. Decressin stressed that, though the situation will remain uncertain as interest spreads widen in a “new normal,” markets underestimate Germany’s commitment to the European project. E-bonds: Dadush described the recently proposed “e-bonds”—euro zone bonds—as one “nuclear option” that countries may pursue if the crisis deepens, but noted that introducing them now would take the pressure off reforms in the periphery countries. Some form of a sovereign debt restructuring mechanism is needed to contain the costs of the rescue and mitigate moral hazard. Timmer added that overcoming German opposition to such bonds would be difficult, not only because they would require Germany to expand its support to Europe’s troubled countries, but also because they would increase German borrowing costs.

United States

Speakers offered varying assessments of the recent quantitative easing (QE2) and proposed tax cut extensions in the United States, but they generally agreed that Washington needs to take steps to stimulate demand.

Tax Cut Extension: Decressin, Suttle, Lachman, and Dadush agreed that allowing the tax cuts to expire would have hurt growth, but Timmer said the cuts are not targeted enough to be efficient. Suttle noted that such short-term stimulus must be accompanied by clear signals of medium-term fiscal reform, such as that proposed by the president's commission on reducing the budget deficit.



Decressin, Suttle, Lachman, and Dadush agreed that allowing the tax cuts to expire would have hurt growth, but Timmer said the cuts are not targeted enough to be efficient. Suttle noted that such short-term stimulus must be accompanied by clear signals of medium-term fiscal reform, such as that proposed by the president’s commission on reducing the budget deficit. QE2: Suttle supported the Fed’s QE2 move, pointing to the recent stock market surge as proof of the policy’s success. Lachman and Dadush, on the other hand, questioned its effectiveness, noting that long-term U.S. interest rates have actually risen. Beyond the policy’s impact on the United States, Timmer and Dadush worried that the liquidity injection could hurt emerging markets, which now face appreciation pressures and potentially volatile capital inflows.

Currency Tensions

Decressin argued that currency appreciation in emerging markets is consistent with their strong, resilient growth and the more sluggish progress in advanced countries, but noted important imbalances.

Renminbi Appreciation: Lachman indicated that China risks a trade war by not appreciating at a time of high U.S. and European unemployment. Appreciation would be in China's interest, Dadush said, but it would likely hurt countries that have large trade imbalances with China, such as the United States, because of higher import prices.



Lachman indicated that China risks a trade war by not appreciating at a time of high U.S. and European unemployment. Appreciation would be in China’s interest, Dadush said, but it would likely hurt countries that have large trade imbalances with China, such as the United States, because of higher import prices. Domestic Demand: While Suttle agreed that China should allow its currency to appreciate, he felt that China’s domestic demand growth had already boosted the global recovery significantly. Timmer and Dadush agreed that the international focus should be less on currency and more on maintaining high growth in China.

Fiscal and Banking Reforms

Panelists also discussed fiscal and banking reforms in advanced countries and their effects on emerging markets.