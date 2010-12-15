IMGXYZ2806IMGZYXAnkara’s new diplomatic activism represents a significant transformation of Turkish foreign policy as the country tries to position itself as a strong regional player. However, some of Turkey’s new foreign policy choices, in particular its diplomatic outreach to Iran and Syria, harsh policy toward Israel, and engagement with Hamas, have created frictions in the relationships with its traditional allies in the West.

What lies behind Turkey’s new foreign policy choices, and what are the implications of these for its relationships with Europe and the United States? Is this more assertive foreign policy sustainable in the long-term or is it merely a transitory phenomenon?

At an event jointly hosted by the Centre d’Etudes et de Recherches Internationales (CERI) in Paris and Carnegie Europe, Carnegie’s Sinan Ülgen discussed the findings of his latest paper, A Place in the Sun or 15 Minutes of Fame? Understanding Turkey’s New Foreign Policy. He was joined by CERI’s Riva Kastoryano. CERI’s Ewa Kulesza moderated.

