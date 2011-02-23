Democratic Reform in the Arab World?

IMGXYZ2897IMGZYXThe Arab world has been engulfed by mass outrage and popular unrest spurred by long-term economic and political frustration. Demonstrations that brought down the leaders of Tunisia and Egypt have sparked mass protests that have spread to Jordan, Yemen, Bahrain, Libya, and beyond. These protests continue to grow and are unlike anything seen in decades.

At an event hosted by Carnegie Europe, Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher, former foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Jordan, discussed the latest developments and their implications for the Arab world. He was joined by Steven Erlanger, Paris bureau chief for the New York Times. Carnegie’s Sinan Ülgen moderated.

Arab Youth Frustration

Erlanger stressed that one must consider the Arab world’s demographic bulge to truly understand the difficult environment Arab youths face. Sixty-five percent of the population of the Arab world is under thirty. Unemployment: The unemployment rate in Egypt is almost ten times as high for college graduates as for those with only an elementary education, Erlanger said. In addition, youth unemployment in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region is 25 percent—the highest in the world. Erlanger added that today’s Arab youth is better-educated and more aware of international events than in the past. They see wealth and freedom among elites around the world and feel angry and betrayed that they do not enjoy the same access.

Lessons from the Regional Revolution

Western and Arab governments alike have used the threat of Islamic parties coming to power as scare tactics, Muasher said. This scenario of Islamists taking over at a sign of weakness from authoritarian regimes has been seriously undermined, Muasher said, given that the uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt were neither led nor hijacked by Islamists. Islamists in Egypt acted very wisely, he concluded, when they announced they would not run a candidate in the presidential election or run for more than 20 percent of the open parliamentary seats in the next election. Political elite’s outdated theory: According to Muasher, the ruling elite traditionally argued against implementing political reform, claiming it would result in instability. A more relaxed philosophy was applied to governance. Now the Arab political community no longer has the luxury of waiting; they must either choose to take a leading role to achieve stability and reform, or leave it to the street.

Peace Process

Muasher argued that lessons from the Arab world’s uprising can also be applied to the peace process. Israel’s democratic credentials in the Arab world have been severely undermined by the support it showed for the Mubarak regime and for the suppression of emerging democracies. Since the international community has shown sympathy for the Arab public’s yearning for freedom, Muasher said, it should expand its support to the Palestinian people, who also yearn for democratic freedom.

How to Usher in Serious Reform