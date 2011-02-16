EU/NATO—Russia: The View From Paris

IMGXYZ2926IMGZYXRecently, NATO and the European Union have made significant efforts to engage with Russia as an important partner for both France and the wider EU. Thomas Gomart, director of the Russia/Newly Independent States Center at the French Institute of International Relations, analyzed relations among the EU, NATO, and Russia, at a presentation hosted by the Carnegie Moscow Center. Carnegie’s Dmitri Trenin moderated.

French Positioning

France’s evolving role: In 2009, France entered into full membership in NATO’s integrated military command structure for the first time in more than forty years, leading to a dramatic change in its positioning within NATO, explained Gomart. With the presidency of the G-8 and G-20 this year, France now holds a key position in a number of international organizations.



EU, NATO, and Russia

Relations with Russia are very important to France, and it is also in France’s interest to establish better relations between Russia and EU and NATO, said Gomart. The current positive atmosphere between Russia and the West—with less anti-Russian rhetoric in the West and diminished anti-Western sentiment in Russia—offers an opportunity to move relations forward.

Russia and EU: The Lisbon Treaty, which entered into force in December 2009, made the EU more transparent and effective. In the wake of the Lisbon Treaty reforms, Gomart explained that the inevitable rapprochement between Russia and the West is already underway, without europeanization of Russia or “russification” of Europe. However, there is also a risk of joint-marginalization of Russia and EU with the development of U.S.-China relations.



The New START Treaty is a crucial step forward in U.S.-Russian relations. Under this treaty, the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers will be reduced by half. Russia and NATO: Gomart argued that NATO does not pose a threat to Russia. NATO has significantly improved its relations with Russia in recent years, including gaining Russia’s support for NATO efforts in Afghanistan, opening the possibility for missile defense cooperation, and halting NATO expansion in the post-Soviet space. This more positive relationship creates opportunities to allocate political resources—otherwise dedicated to relations between Russia and the West—to more global challenges. Gomart suggested a new paradigm is emerging that could allow Russia and NATO to gradually integrate their missile systems into a truly cooperative missile defense space that spans the Euro-Atlantic region.



The French Perspective

Bilateral relations with Germany: Relations with Germany are one of France’s top priorities within the EU. According to Gomart, it is not the euro that is causing tensions within the EU, but rather public debt and markets that play on differences between European states. Germany, with its strong annual economic growth and its role as a significant exporter, has taken the lead on financial security and other major issues within the EU, Gomart said. This makes strong French-German relations central to improving governance in the EU.



Outside the Euro-Atlantic Area

Iran: France sees Iran as a threat, which has led President Nicolas Sarkozy to focus on Iran’s nuclear program. According to Gomart, it was unfair of President Sarkozy to single out Iran for nuclear deterrence as per the prevailing nuclear doctrine a single country cannot be singled out or held responsible for such actions. Iran continues to be a point of tension in Russian-Western relations and Gomart argued that Iran should provide security guarantees to ease international concerns.



The NATO-led war in Afghanistan has reached a deadlock, Gomart said. The stability of this region is important for security in Central Asian countries, especially those that border Afghanistan, like Tajikistan. Additionally, Russia is concerned about the evolution of events in Pakistan because of the spill-over of the displaced Taliban from Afghanistan. Recent events in Middle East: The recent events in Tunisia, Egypt, and other countries have proven difficult for traditional powers like the United States, Russia, Germany, France, and the UK to react to. Both Tunisia and Egypt are very important allies for France; in Sarkozy’s Union for the Mediterranean, established in 2008, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was Sarkozy’s co-chair. France’s close relations with the former regimes of both Tunisia and Egypt are causing some problems. French diplomats must now account for the fact that the French minister of foreign affairs, who has since been replaced, was on holiday in Tunisia when the protests began, while the French prime minister spent his last Christmas vacation in Egypt.

Looking Ahead