Russia's economic fortunes often determine the popularity of its leaders, and the personality of those leaders, in turn, influences the country's socio-political development, argued Daniel Treisman in his new book, The Return: Russia's Journey from Gorbachev to Medvedev. Treisman, professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles, spoke about the confluence among economy, politics, and personality in a presentation of his book at the Carnegie Moscow Center. Carnegie's Nikolay Petrov moderated.

Russian Exceptionalism

Too often, scholars studying Russia either adopt a pessimistic view of their subject matter—which assumes nothing in Russia is capable of positive change—or argue that Russia cannot be understood through rational thought and analysis, Treisman said. He argued that such approaches distort the picture. For his own work, he used a logical approach backed by strong econometric analysis. He argued that Russia’s developments closely mirror the trajectory of other countries in its income group, such as Argentina, Turkey, Mexico, and Malaysia.

Russian Economy and the Popularity of Its Leaders

Economic sentiment and popularity: Tracking the popularity ratings of Russian leaders as measured by two Russian public opinion centers, VCIOM and the Levada Center, from the late 1980s until the present, Treisman uncovered a strong relationship between the index of economic sentiment—which measures how people perceive current and future economic conditions—and the popularity of the ruling leader. While Treisman acknowledged that popular perceptions of the economy can be, and have been in the past, distorted by propaganda, he argued that the index generally reflected actual economic conditions as measured by real wages, labor demand, and real wage arrears.



Russia: Today and Tomorrow

The Putin phenomenon: Treisman argued that Putin has a very cynical view of the world, believing that everything can be bought or sold. This is reflected in his politics, which handed control over large sums of money to the state and ranked democratic principles second to maintaining monetary control. Overall, however, Treisman judged, Putin has put a number of sensible macroeconomic policies in place, such as creating a reserve fund.