Building U.S.-China Partnerships: Overview

Now more than ever, the stability of the United States-China bilateral relationship is critical. As China surpasses Japan as the world's second largest economy and continues to show remarkable growth, the importance of the bond between these two countries continues to grow. Economic, social, military, and political ties bind the two nations together – but these same forces also cause tensions that could severely undermine the stability of the relationship.



On its one-year anniversary, the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy hosted a roundtable discussion to examine this relationship with former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs Randall Schriver. Chinese discussants included Dr. Yan Xuetong, Jia Qingguo, and Gu Guoliang. The event was moderated by Carnegie-Tsinghua Center Director Paul Hanele.



The discussion covered a range of topics, including:

The lack of confidence and trust between the United States and China;



The role that misinterpretation and ineffective diplomatic communication play in furthering this lack of trust;



The essential role of international to ensuring an effective working relationship;



Key issues where Washington and Beijing share interests, including nuclear security and North Korea.

