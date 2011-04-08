Prospects for Modernization in Russia: Factors and Possibilities

IMGXYZ3019IMGZYXModernization is one of the Kremlin’s stated priorities. Aleksandr Auzan, a member of Russia’s Presidential Commission on Modernization and Technology who chairs the consultative group in charge of evaluating proposals submitted by the commission’s working groups and by the government, discussed the prospects for modernization in Russia. Carnegie’s Nikolay Petrov moderated.

Defining Modernization

: When scholars refer to modernization, they are often describing the evolution of a traditional society into a modern one. Auzan explained that this definition does not apply to Russia, where traditional society disappeared with the Bolshevik Revolution. Instead, in Russia modernization refers to a political and economic process intended to promote domestic growth and stability and to aid the Russian Federation in remaining a strong power in the international arena. Practical Definition : Some of the chief aspects of modernization in Russia would include: decreasing the distance between the public and the government, making government and its work more accessible to the average citizen, and adopting a more long-term approach to domestic policy, Auzan said.



: Some of the chief aspects of modernization in Russia would include: decreasing the distance between the public and the government, making government and its work more accessible to the average citizen, and adopting a more long-term approach to domestic policy, Auzan said. Too Early to Say: It is too early to discuss whether the current modernization agenda has been successful, Auzan said, because the real work of modernization has yet to begin.

The Results of Failure

If the current drive for modernization fails, Russia will not experience a sudden catastrophe, Auzan predicted. Instead, the country will follow an “inertia trajectory,” a gradual degradation and Soviet-style stagnation similar to what occurred in the 1970s and 1980s. Auzan warned that, in some ways, Russia is already experiencing this gradual decline; he pointed to the fact that so many of Russia’s top university graduates are leaving to work abroad as evidence of stagnation.

How to Modernize

If Russia wishes to modernize successfully, Auzan said, the government should focus on the four “I”s—targets defined by President Dmitri Medvedev in early 2008: institutions, infrastructure, investment, and innovation.

: Russia faces several obstacles to modernization, including the vested interests in existing institutions and the barriers that unreformed institutions and corruption pose to investment. As an example of how political expediency can trump the need for modernization, Auzan pointed to the economic crisis, when the government chose to increase pensions rather than investing in infrastructure. This was a strategic choice: it strengthened Prime Minister Vladimir Putin’s support among pensioners, who constitute a sizeable portion of the electorate, while relieving some of the pressure from other groups clamoring for money. Chances for Modernization: Auzan estimated the likelihood of modernization at 25 percent, adding that these are respectable odds. He argued that in 2008, in the wake of the Georgia war, the probability of modernization appeared markedly lower.

Enabling Success or Failure

Auzan outlined some of the factors that could influence the probability of successful modernization: