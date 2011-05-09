The Economic and Political Outlook for the Middle East in Turmoil

The Middle East and North Africa have seen more change in the last four months than in the previous fifty years. The current turmoil will have far-reaching effects as well as short-term economic implications, both within the region and beyond. How will these economic consequences impact the political landscape?

Marwan Muasher and Michele Dunne of the Carnegie Endowment and the IMF’s Masood Ahmed discussed the economic and political outlook for the region. Carnegie’s Uri Dadush moderated.

Mixed Economic Outlook

The turmoil is clearly having an adverse economic effect on the region, but high oil prices are helping buoy oil exporters.

Oil importers most adversely affected: The political turmoil has disrupted economic activity the most in oil-importing countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, argued Ahmed. Generally, oil-importing countries are facing a number of pressures arising from sharp increases in international fuel and food prices, declines in tourism, lower foreign direct investments (FDI), and higher borrowing costs.



Can Economic Reforms Succeed?

The Middle East faces significant long-term economic challenges. Faster economic growth is needed to create jobs for the region’s rapidly growing labor force. However, with governments losing credibility, the free-market economic reform that would help generate this growth has little chance of success, unless it is tied to political reform, argued Muasher.

Little support for top-down economic reform: With popular concern over corruption taking center stage, Dunne argued that people will no longer be willing to support top-down reform from autocratic leadership.



For reforms to succeed, political leaders must shift the narrative to one that emphasizes why changes are fair, sensible, and good for the country, rather than why they must be imposed, panelists agreed.

Political reform: Muasher noted that without an effective system of checks and balances, people will be unwilling to endure economic reforms such as lower fuel or food subsidies. They must be convinced, for example, that the government is also doing its part to fight corruption.



The Political Transition is Key

Transition still ongoing: Dunne emphasized that the political transitions in the Middle East are still in motion. In some countries—most notably Libya, Syria, and Yemen—Muasher suggested that the turmoil may last for an extended period.



What should be the role of the rest of the world?

International actors must clearly define their support for countries in transition, but should not attempt to impose reform from the outside, argued panelists.