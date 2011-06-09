Sino-Japan-U.S. Trilateral Relations

IMGXYZ3495IMGZYXDiplomatic relations between Japan and China are still impeded by painful memories of Japan’s colonization of parts of China and by current tensions over the role of the United States in the region. A more positive working relationship between Japan and China could kick-start important developments for regional security initiatives. Effective foreign relations and diplomacy in Northeast Asia requires a balanced approach that incorporates Chinese, Japanese, and American perspectives and goals.

The Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy hosted Washington College’s Andrew Oros, an expert on Japan, to discuss the growing importance and future implications of the Sino-Japan-U.S. relationship. Carnegie’s Paul Haenle moderated the event.

Mitigating Tensions and Fostering Cooperation

Practicality vs. Commonality : Japanese alliances are guided by the principles of practicality and commonality, Oros said. In particular, Japan has a strong relationship with the United States, in large part due to their strategic military alliance. However, Japan worries that the United States might inadvertently pull its ally into a regional conflict. U.S. military activity in Asia might use Japan as a staging ground, which complicates Japan's role in regional politics. Meanwhile, China is a neighboring power that is crucial for developing the Asian security arena. Oros suggested that while it might be practical for Japan to follow China as China advances and becomes a global leader, such a decision could have implications for Japan's relationship with the United States.



Complicated future: So long as the Diayou Islands dispute remains unresolved, it will remain unclear whether Japan and China can develop a prosperous bilateral relationship, Oros asserted. He argued that either a territorial agreement or a resource agreement might serve to settled the conflict, but added that such a settlement remains in the distant future. China remains skeptical of Japan's close relationship with Washington while Japan is hesitant to engage a neighbor who is friendly towards North Korea, Oros added.

The Role of the United States in the Sino-Japanese Relationship