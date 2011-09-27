In his new book, Post-Imperium: A Eurasian Story, Carnegie Moscow’s Dmitri Trenin argues that both Russian and foreign observers need to abandon the notion that a Russian empire still exists or can be re-created. He spoke with David Hoffman from the Washington Post about the fall of the Soviet Union, Putin’s expected return to the presidency, and trends in Russian society today. Carnegie’s James F. Collins introduced the speakers.

Explaining the Collapse

Gorbachev: Mikhail Gorbachev’s glasnost’ – or openness – policy allowed for greater political transparency and popular criticism of the Soviet regime. For the first time in Soviet history, citizens started putting themselves before the state, Trenin said. This sense of personal empowerment, along with new revelations about dark episodes in Soviet history, caused people to lose faith in the system.



Russia Today

An Atomized Society: Russian society has become increasingly self-absorbed to the point where collective action is difficult, Trenin argued. This individualism stems from a popular focus on survival during times of economic hardship, especially in the early 1990s. Although Trenin stated that such individualism has nearly run its course, he noted that Russians must be able to mobilize for the common good.



Putin’s Return