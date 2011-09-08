Russian Soft Power: The Evolution of a Strategy

IMGXYZ3161IMGZYXDialogue between the European Union and Russia on Moscow’s foreign policy has typically been restricted to traditional hard power topics such as energy, the economy, and security. However, the expansion of the EU and NATO has prompted the Kremlin to invest considerable energy into developing its soft power toward post-Soviet states.

Heather Conley, director and senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Dr. Theodore P. Gerber, professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, discussed these issues and presented the findings of their latest report, Russian Soft Power in the 21st Century: An Examination of Russian Compatriot Policy in Estonia. Carnegie’s Olga Shumylo-Tapiola moderated.

Russia’s Compatriot Policy

Definition: The stated objective of the Russian compatriot policy is to promote Russian culture and Russian language, Conley said. This policy has traditionally given a broad definition of ‘compatriot’, Gerber said, although Conley added that the definition has been narrowed in the past year. A compatriot now must be certified by a respected civil society organization or engaged in implementing activities that promote Russian culture and language.



Soft Power: Shumylo-Tapiola noted that the policy aims to establish stronger links between Moscow and the vast Russian diaspora. Conley and Gerber suggested in their report that this is not soft power, but rather soft propaganda.



Multi-Targeted Approach: Conley said that Russia carries out this policy through several means, including targeting nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), working with the media, exercising political influence, pursuing legal action, and engaging the Russian Orthodox Church, which is emerging in Estonia. NGOs remain the most public Russian soft-power instrument, and the primary vehicle by which Russian soft power is implemented in Estonia, Conley added.

Ethnic Russians in Estonia

Russian Ethnic Population: The report signaled the possible challenges facing Estonia if it fails to deal with its Russian ethnic minority, which accounts for 30 percent of the country’s population, Shumylo-Tapiola said. These include Estonia’s lack of emphasis on integrating young ethnic Russians into Estonia’s future, Conley noted.



Ethnic Separation: One of the most troubling aspects of the ethnic separation Conley said, is that young Russians and Estonians continue to remain heavily separated.



Citizenship: The report showed that higher income appears to be linked to citizenship, Gerber said, noting that people who enjoy a higher socio-economic status are more likely to hold a passport. Gerber also said that citizenship does not seem to matter to Estonia's younger generation, aged 16-19 years old, who were interviewed for the study.

Key Policy Recommendations to Integrate the Russian Minority