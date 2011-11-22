Arab Monarchies Confront the Arab Spring

Arab monarchies have thus far survived the unrest of the Arab Spring without major challenges to their authority, but their countries are not immune to the discontent that has brought down many regimes in the region. Like presidents, Arab monarchs face the imperative of political reform; however they have not fully faced the challenges ahead. Carnegie's Marwan Muasher and Marina Ottaway discussed the difficulties facing the monarchies alongside Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Paul Salem of the Carnegie Middle East Center moderated.

Monarchies and Reform

Easy to Implement: There is a popular belief that monarchies, unlike republics, can more easily initiate reform without giving up their power, Muasher said. He argued that most of the Arab monarchies, with the possible exception of Bahrain, still have the opportunity to reform from above in an orderly and smooth manner. Despite this, sustained and comprehensive reform has not been pursued among the monarchies.



For monarchies, top-down reform is more desirable, Ottaway said. She warned, however, that reform from the top will come only when there is a push from the bottom. Muasher agreed, adding that although reform efforts from above can potentially quiet domestic protests, the monarchies must be aware that the people no longer have patience for empty rhetoric. Monarchs and the Arab Spring: The Arab monarchies are clearly worried about the Arab Spring, Ottaway added. In Saudi Arabia, although the king praised his people for their absence from the protest movement, he also distributed significant economic handouts. Alterman added that although oil-exporting countries are in good shape, they will still be affected by the Arab Spring in spite of their wealth and ability to give economic handouts. Ottaway added that governments which have paid handouts rather than pushed for reform are likely to see trouble, especially on the issue of unemployment.

Jordan: The Need for Top-Down Reform

Secure Monarchy: The monarchy in Jordan is not under attack, Muasher said. Although demands for reform exist, there have been no demands for a constitutional monarchy.



Morocco’s Constitution and Prospects for Reform

A New Draft: Very shortly after protests began in Morocco, the country’s king appointed a committee to write a new draft of the constitution, Ottaway said. This document had overwhelming support among the population. However, the new draft constitution provides a number of loopholes that allow the king to maintain power regarding matters of religion, security, and “decisions of strategic importance.” Ottaway noted that the final phrase was particularly ambiguous.



Bahrain: A Cautionary Tale

Lost Legitimacy: By most accounts, and certainly from a Shia perspective, the Bahraini government lost its legitimacy when it responded with force to domestic protests, Ottaway said. Radicals are calling for a republic and liberals are calling for a constitutional monarchy. The violent reaction of the Bahraini monarchy toward its own citizens has lost the government any ability to introduce reform from the top.



A Commentary on the Monarchies