Marina Ottaway

Before joining the Endowment, Ottaway carried out research in Africa and in the Middle East for many years and taught at the University of Addis Ababa, the University of Zambia, the American University in Cairo, and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.



Her extensive research experience is reflected in her publications, which include nine authored books and six edited ones. Her most recent publications include Getting to Pluralism, co-authored with Amr Hamzawy and Yemen on the Brink, co-edited with Christopher Boucek. She is also an author of Carnegie’s Guide to Egypt’s Transition, a website that provides background and analysis on issues that will shape Egypt’s political future, and the author of Iraqi Elections 2010, an online guide to Iraqi politics.



Selected Publications: Yemen on the Brink, co-edited with Christopher Boucek (Carnegie, 2010); Getting to Pluralism: Political Actors in the Arab World, co-authored with Amr Hamzawy (Carnegie, 2009); Beyond the Façade: Political Reform in the Arab World, edited with Julia Choucair-Vizoso (Carnegie, 2008); Uncharted Journey: Promoting Democracy in the Middle East, edited with Thomas Carothers (Carnegie, 2005); Democracy Challenged: The Rise of Semi-Authoritarianism (Carnegie, 2003); Funding Virtue: Civil Society Aid and Democracy Promotion, edited with Thomas Carothers (Carnegie, 2000); Africa’s New Leaders: Democracy or State Reconstruction? (Carnegie, 1999)