China's Rise and International Order

China's economic and political rise is a popular topic in international policy circles. Issues ranging from unresolved territorial claims and questionable trade practices, to an increasingly advanced military are causes of concern for policymakers in the United States and abroad.

Ahead of President Obama’s participation in the upcoming APEC Leaders’ Meeting and the East Asian Summit, Professor Yan Xuetong of Tsinghua University joined Carnegie's Douglas Paal to discuss the ramifications of China's rise in the context of the established international order.