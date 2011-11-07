Global Economic Climate and how it Impacts the American Economy

IMGXYZ3589IMGZYXFormer U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Nova Daly gave a talk about the global economic environment and its impact on the United States. The event was held at the American Chamber of Commerce and was co-hosted by the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center. CTC Director Paul Haenle moderated the discussion.

Complications in the Global Economy

The Eurozone : At this moment Europe is in a tenuous position, particularly since many analysts think that stimulus policies introduced in Europe are too favorable to the banking sector, Daly said. He added that while the EU central bank hopes to bail out Greece and other ailing countries, there is also talk of China buying this debt.



China: Although China is doing well and maintaining a 9 percent growth rate, inflation is a problem. Daly added that, given how China depends on selling manufactured goods to developed countries currently experiencing economic downturns, the Chinese economy will inevitably be affected by the global recession.

The U.S. Economy

Another Possible Economic Recession: Presently, many economic analysts in the United States believe that the country may see another recession in the first and second quarters of next year, Daly said. U.S. unemployment is hovering around 9 percent and income disparity continues to increase.



Foreign Investment: Historically, the United States does not have a huge trade dependency, but it is the recipient of significant foreign investment—foreign firms provide 4.7 percent of U.S. jobs, Daly said.



Enhancing Competitiveness: Since the emerging BRICS economies are weathering the economic storm comparatively better than the more mature economies of Western Europe, the United States is turning its attention toward middle income countries and has launched initiatives to make the United States more competitive, Daly said. However, manufacturing sectors in the United States have been badly hit by both the recession and by cheaper manufacturing and labor costs abroad.



China Should Increase Investment: Overall, China has around 10 billion USD of stock in the United States, while the United States has over 50 billion USD worth of stock in China, Daly said. As a result, there is a lot of room for increase on the Chinese side, especially since China has 3 trillion USD in currency reserves.



China's Outward Investment: Relative to its economic size, China actually has very low levels of outward investment. This will likely increase as China's (already high) demand for oil, minerals, and other natural resources increases, Daly said. Demand for these resources has encouraged Beijing to invest in Australia, Africa, and the Middle East, sometimes resulting in controversy. To avoid further controversy, Daly suggested that China could invest in the U.S. manufacturing sector, which would provide much needed jobs in a sector that has been badly hit by the economic crisis.

Impediments to Trade and Investment