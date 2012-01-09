IMGXYZ3531IMGZYXCarnegie President Jessica Mathews, and Thomas Carothers and Marwan Muasher, vice presidents for studies at Carnegie, participated in a panel discussion on “The United States and the New Changes in the Arab World” at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Nizar Madani, delivered the keynote address. Muasher provided an overview of recent changes in the Arab world and suggested what a serious reform process could look like in other countries in the region. Carothers offered a global comparative perspective on the Arab uprisings and Mathews discussed the view from Washington.



The public event, which was attended by more than 400 people, was part of Carnegie’s two-day Middle East Advisory Council meeting, hosted by His Royal Highness Prince Turki at the King Faisal Foundation. In addition to the advisory council meeting and public lecture, a workshop was conducted to present papers by Carnegie scholars, Saudi scholars, and Saudi officials regarding the changes in the Arab world.