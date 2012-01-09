event

The United States and the New Changes in the Arab World

Mon. January 9th, 2012
Riyadh

IMGXYZ3531IMGZYXCarnegie President Jessica Mathews, and Thomas Carothers and Marwan Muasher, vice presidents for studies at Carnegie, participated in a panel discussion on “The United States and the New Changes in the Arab World” at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Nizar Madani, delivered the keynote address. Muasher provided an overview of recent changes in the Arab world and suggested what a serious reform process could look like in other countries in the region. Carothers offered a global comparative perspective on the Arab uprisings and Mathews discussed the view from Washington.

The public event, which was attended by more than 400 people, was part of Carnegie’s two-day Middle East Advisory Council meeting, hosted by His Royal Highness Prince Turki at the King Faisal Foundation. In addition to the advisory council meeting and public lecture, a workshop was conducted to present papers by Carnegie scholars, Saudi scholars, and Saudi officials regarding the changes in the Arab world. 

Political ReformForeign PolicyMiddle EastNorth Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.