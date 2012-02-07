IMGXYZ3564IMGZYXDuring a private roundtable in Brussels with a group of European policy makers and senior analysts, Carnegie’s Thomas Carothers discussed his new report Democracy Policy under Obama: Revitalization or Retreat?. The discussion tackled the various challenges and opportunities in the realm of democracy support, ranging from the Middle East and North Africa to Russia, Burma, and beyond. Participants delved into both the U.S. and European viewpoints in an effort to provide a more holistic exploration of the current global landscape.

Democracy Policy Under Obama

Carothers pointed out how problems with the functioning of the U.S. political system are undercutting efforts by the Obama administration to rebuild the credibility of the United States as a positive example of democracy in the world. Evolution of Obama’s Democracy Policy: Carothers outlined how the Obama administration’s approach to democracy support has evolved:

Phase 1: The Obama administration’s initial forays into democracy support were relatively guarded; a response to the previous administration’s democracy track record. During the Bush era, U.S. democracy policy was polarizing and often associated with forcible regime change.

Phase 2: Seeing that this detached approach may have gone too far, the Obama administration subsequently became more regularly engaged in prodemocracy diplomacy in countries facing political crises, such as Honduras, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Haiti.

Phase 3: The Arab Awakening pushed democracy issues higher up on the Obama agenda, though it also underlined the tensions surrounding U.S. interests both in favor of and against democracy in the region.

Similarities and Differences Under Obama

Carothers pointed out certain aspects of U.S. democracy policy have been consistent across administrations, such as the pattern of presidents assuming office with the intent of de-emphasizing democracy and then being pulled into greater engagement by global events. Differences: It is noteworthy that President Obama is one of the first presidents to be interested in the “long game” of democracy support, Carothers said. He defined this as supporting the multilateral framework for democracy by engaging rising democracies, promoting open government, combating corruption, reforming the Community of Democracies, engaging more deeply with civil society abroad, and linking democracy with development goals.

Transatlantic Democracy Support