Towards a New Transatlantic Bargain

The success of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) recent operation in Libya cannot paper over ongoing concerns within the Alliance over common goals and commitments, and raises new questions about solidarity within NATO and America's commitment to Alliance leadership.

Ambassador Robert E. Hunter, Ambassador Kurt D. Volker, and Dr. Karl-Heinz Kamp discussed how to strike a more balanced transatlantic relationship. This event marked the launch of The Transatlantic Bargain, a joint study conducted by the National Defense University's Center for Transatlantic Security Studies, Washington, D.C., and the NATO Defense College, Rome. Carnegie Europe's Jan Techau moderated.

A New Transatlantic Bargain?

The Initial Bargain: Often described as the most successful military alliance in history, participants explained that NATO has been centered on a “transatlantic bargain” based on each side’s willingness to sacrifice part of their interest to the other for a common benefit.



The Transatlantic Relationship in a Changing World: One panelist argued that the transatlantic bargain has shifted dramatically after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989 and the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The Alliance has also been tested in recent years by the Iraq war and over perceptions of its relations with Russia, Georgia, and Ukraine. Moreover, the panelist argued that the Alliance is no longer the most important organizing factor in national defense and foreign policy. Increasingly, the United States looks strategically towards Asia and other global hot spots, while the European focus is shifting to the building of its internal institutions, particularly given the current economic context.



The Future of Transatlantic Relations: Several panelists argued that NATO remains a necessary enabler at a time when new threats make it increasingly difficult for countries to act unilaterally. However, one speaker argued that the 'old bargain' must be restructured and based on a clear, global, and integrated approach, similar to that presented by Barack Obama during his speech to the Australian Parliament in November 2011. Another panelist insisted on the continued significance of the transatlantic relationship by declaring that the United States will remain a European power: it will continue to be rooted to the continent because the great repository of assets for doing the things the United States wants done in the world is with North Atlantic countries.

A Way Forward

Panelists agreed that although there is no silver bullet to fix the current difficulties in the transatlantic relationship, it is essential that leaders on both sides believe in the importance of a successful transatlantic relationship in a changing world. The Transatlantic Bargain identifies seven concrete recommendations for action that center on furthering aspects of NATO’s 2012 Strategic Concept: