Transatlantic Views on Low-Carbon Urban Mobility

IMGXYZ3546IMGZYXAs the U.S. Congress debates proposals to reauthorize a federal transportation bill and the European Union forges ahead with its own policy roadmap for transport and climate change, cities across both the United States and the EU are investing in numerous strategies to reduce carbon emissions from transportation.

Carnegie Europe and Edelman | The Centre co-hosted a roundtable discussion with a select group of policymakers engaged in issues of transportation, urbanization, and decarbonisation. Heather Allen of the Transport Research Laboratory, Philippe Crist from the International Transport Forum Research Centre of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Vincent Leiner from the European Commission's Directorate General for Mobility and Transport, and Carnegie’s Shin-pei Tsay compared how the United States and the European Union are decarbonizing urban transport. Martin Porter of Edelman | The Centre moderated.

Discussion Highlights