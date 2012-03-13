event

Iran: Between War and Diplomacy

Tue. March 13th, 2012
Beijing

For almost a decade, the international community has employed a combination of tactics—diplomacy, sanctions, and even threats of war—to halt Iran’s nuclear activities in accordance with the demands of the UN Security Council.  However, Iran has continued to expand these activities in defiance of its international obligations, and now stands perhaps only one year away from achieving a nuclear weapons capability.

At this roundtable Michael Singh, former Senior Director for Near East and North African Affairs at the White House from 2007-2008, will discuss the options that remain on the table for the international community to prevent nuclear weapon acquisition by Iran with a number of experts on the Iran issue

event speakers

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Michael Singh

Michael Singh is the Lane-Swig Senior Fellow and managing director at The Washington Institute and a former senior director for Middle East affairs at the National Security Council.

Chen Qi

Former Resident Scholar , Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy

Chen Qi was a resident scholar at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center until June 2020.