Iran: Between War and Diplomacy

For almost a decade, the international community has employed a combination of tactics—diplomacy, sanctions, and even threats of war—to halt Iran’s nuclear activities in accordance with the demands of the UN Security Council. However, Iran has continued to expand these activities in defiance of its international obligations, and now stands perhaps only one year away from achieving a nuclear weapons capability.

At this roundtable Michael Singh, former Senior Director for Near East and North African Affairs at the White House from 2007-2008, will discuss the options that remain on the table for the international community to prevent nuclear weapon acquisition by Iran with a number of experts on the Iran issue