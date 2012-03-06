Where Energy Meets Ambition: Energy Roadmap 2050

Registration
In its Energy Roadmap 2050, the European Commission maps out its strategy to improve the European Union's energy security and competitiveness while transitioning to a low-carbon energy system. The unveiling of this ambitious long-term vision for Europe contrasts with the latest round of UN climate talks in Durban, where critics argue a lack of progress on a substantive international agreement is again threatening to undermine the credibility of the multilateral system.
Günther Oettinger, European Commissioner for Energy, outlined the main strategies of the Energy Roadmap 2050. Carnegie’s Jan Techau moderated.
Energy Roadmap 2050
- Rethinking the Global Approach to Energy: When the global economy was driven by international trade, the energy sector benefitted from decades of political and economic stability, Oettinger explained. However, increasing demand for energy—driven by global population growth and financial crises—has caused many countries to rethink their approaches to energy. Europe in particular is in a position of declining economic security and increasing political instability, Oettinger added, and a strong European energy policy would help it face its economic and political uncertainties.
- Roadmap Highlights: Oettinger highlighted the importance of two particular elements of the Energy Roadmap 2050: high energy efficiency and long-term investment opportunities. He concluded that to transform their existing energy systems, Europeans will need to invest now and act together in developing a common, flexible infrastructure to exploit resources and use energy more efficiently.
- Geopolitical Concerns: Between now and 2015, Oettinger argued, energy is likely to become the greatest political challenge facing the world. He identified three key energy-related concerns Europe will need to address to maintain security, sustainability, and competitiveness in the global economy:
- Energy Politics Begin at Home: Energy use and consumption at a grass roots level are fundamental to the future of energy security, and are the starting points for energy markets.
- Long-term Relationships: Strong international energy relations will be the mainstay for energy security for decades to come.
- Time and Commitment: Energy security takes time and requires the continuation of strong efforts towards global climate agreements and a common, more efficient, low-carbon future.
- The Way Forward: Oettinger noted the importance of harmonizing local, regional, and national agendas into a common European energy strategy. He emphasized that collective responsibility must be brought to bear on the development of a new energy system that will span across Europe and its neighbors.