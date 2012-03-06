Where Energy Meets Ambition: Energy Roadmap 2050

IMGXYZ3560IMGZYXIn its Energy Roadmap 2050, the European Commission maps out its strategy to improve the European Union's energy security and competitiveness while transitioning to a low-carbon energy system. The unveiling of this ambitious long-term vision for Europe contrasts with the latest round of UN climate talks in Durban, where critics argue a lack of progress on a substantive international agreement is again threatening to undermine the credibility of the multilateral system.

Günther Oettinger, European Commissioner for Energy, outlined the main strategies of the Energy Roadmap 2050. Carnegie’s Jan Techau moderated.

