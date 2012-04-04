Can Ukraine Reform?

IMGXYZ3652IMGZYXPresident Yanukovych’s reform package has encountered political and practical obstacles from the outset. Proposed legislation has bogged down in the Rada, there have been protests by business owners, veterans, and workers, and critics have questioned whether the government is seriously committed to its own reform vision. Carnegie hosted First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Irina Akimova, independent scholar Nazar Kholod, U.S.-Ukraine Business Council CEO Morgan Williams, and Carnegie Europe’s Olga Shumylo-Tapiola to analyze Ukraine’s current trajectory and offer recommendations for continued economic growth and stability.

Before the panel discussion, Akimova outlined the accomplishments of the Yanukovych government over the past two years. Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky moderated.

The Yanukovych Administration's Achievements

Ukraine undertook important steps toward pension reform, including an increase in the retirement age for women, and health care reforms, said Akimova. Agricultural reforms are also being discussed, she added. Democracy Principles: The Open Conversation Program, started by President Yanukovych, aims to create dialogue between the media and authorities through information requests. The government passed several new laws to aid in increasing transparency, including a law on public information, which eases restrictions on informational requests; a law on parliamentary elections; and a new public administration law. The government is also preparing to change the criminal code, said Akimova.

Economic Reforms under Yanukovych

While Yanukovych’s government has simplified the registration procedure for businesses, the overall ease of doing business in Ukraine has not improved due to high levels of corruption and the lack of an independent judiciary, Kholod added. An Uncertain Future: Kholod asserted that the Yanukovych administration has demonstrated a lack of transparency, accountability, and “contempt for political opponents and civil society.” He stated that only five percent of Ukrainians believe that reforms have been successful. Despite the passage of new anti-corruption laws, corruption remains a “systemic and large-scale problem,” he added. Ukraine needs to improve relations with “external anchors” such as the European Union, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank, but it has clearly “ventured off course” for the time being, he concluded.

Ukraine’s Business Environment

Ukraine represents Europe’s “largest emerging market” with 45 million consumers and a highly educated and motivated new generation of young business professionals committed to a better future, Williams said. Large U.S. companies such as Kraft, Procter & Gamble, and Coca-Cola have invested hundreds of millions of dollars and even shifted production to Ukraine. Business levels could easily triple or quadruple over time, he argued. Reform Obstacles: Williams listed a number of obstacles that limit Ukraine’s economic potential, including excessive bureaucracy, weak intellectual property rights, opaque taxation practices, and an underdeveloped agricultural sector. He added that no Ukrainian administration in the past twenty years has introduced a comprehensive reform package needed to achieve a breakthrough. “Ukraine has one foot in the future and one foot in the past,” he concluded.

Ukraine’s Ailing Economy

Although details of Ukraine’s Association Agreement with the European Union were finalized at the end of March, Ukraine has been slow to embrace European values, she noted. At the moment there is a “stalemate in relations” between Kyiv and Brussels. EU officials are concerned that the ruling Party of Regions will use the upcoming parliamentary elections in October to consolidate power rather than initiate a society-wide debate on changing the constitution. Next Generation: Shumylo-Tapiola urged young Ukrainians to consider careers in business, arguing that few people are able to promote reform while maintaining integrity in government. More exchange programs with European and U.S. universities could provide Ukrainian youth with valuable international experience, she suggested.

