Negotiating with Iran: Istanbul and Its Aftermath

Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 group, the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany, took place April 13 and 14 in Istanbul. Is it possible for the United States to successfully engage Iran, or are negotiations with Tehran an exercise in futility? Two former senior Obama administration officials and noted Iran experts—Vali Nasr, newly named dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and Ray Takeyh of the Council on Foreign Relations—probed this question. George Perkovich, director of Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program, described feasible criteria for nuclear arrangements between Iran and the international community. Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour moderated.