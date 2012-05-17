event

Launch of The Hill's Global Affairs Blog

Thu. May 17th, 2012
Washington, D.C.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace co-hosted the launch of The Hill's new Global Affairs blog with a lunch discussion keynoted by Congressman Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Mike Rogers

Tom Carver

Former Vice President for Communications and Strategy

Carver was vice president for communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as senior vice president at Chlopak, Leonard & Schechter. A former award-winning journalist, Carver worked for the BBC from 1984 to 2004.