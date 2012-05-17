Launch of The Hill's Global Affairs Blog

Registration
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace co-hosted the launch of The Hill's new Global Affairs blog with a lunch discussion keynoted by Congressman Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace co-hosted the launch of The Hill's new Global Affairs blog with a lunch discussion keynoted by Congressman Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
Mike Rogers
Tom Carver
Former Vice President for Communications and Strategy
Carver was vice president for communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as senior vice president at Chlopak, Leonard & Schechter. A former award-winning journalist, Carver worked for the BBC from 1984 to 2004.