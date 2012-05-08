The Chicago Summit and NATO's New Challenges

IMGXYZ3710IMGZYXThe next years will see most, if not all, of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) major military operations draw down. The Alliance could find itself, for the first time in twenty years, without a major operation to run. This will bring new challenges as NATO struggles to stay relevant and as its members wrestle with competing priorities.

Jamie Shea, deputy assistant secretary general for Emerging Security Challenges at NATO, Lisa Aronsson, head of the Transatlantic Programme at the Royal United Services Institute, and Carnegie’s Jan Techau discussed these challenges. This event marked the launch of Keeping NATO Relevant, a Carnegie Europe policy outlook written by Jamie Shea. The Financial Times' Peter Spiegel moderated.

Discussion Highlights