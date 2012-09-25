IMGXYZ3913IMGZYXAt a time when transatlantic leaders face multiple crises, the Nordic-Baltic region is an unsung success story that offers a model of how to retain U.S. engagement in Europe.

Carnegie Europe, together with the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, hosted an expert debate on how Nordic-Baltic cooperation with the United States can contribute to a forward-looking agenda for NATO and the EU. This event marked the launch of the newly-released “Nordic-Baltic-American Cooperation: Shaping the U.S.-European Agenda," edited by Kurt Volker and Ieva Kupce.

Event Highlights