While the European Union's foreign and security policy is based on the equality of its member states, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have traditionally played a leading role. As the EU struggles with the ongoing euro crisis, the attitude of these "big three" will crucially influence the future scope and direction of its role in international relations.

To mark the launch of his new paper, “The Big Three in EU Foreign Policy,” Carnegie’s Stefan Lehne discussed the future of the EU’s standing as an international actor and the strength of its internal integration. He was joined by Charles Grant, director of the Centre for European Reform, Josef Janning, director of studies at the European Policy Centre, and Anne-Marie Le Gloannec, senior research fellow at Sciences Po in Paris. Carnegie’s Jan Techau moderated.

