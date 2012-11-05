IMGXYZ4068IMGZYXDespite the increased level of expert and public attention to Central Asia stemming from the region’s strategic location and abundance of natural resources, Tajikistan has remained generally understudied both in the United States and in the international community more generally. A country of seven and a half million people, it faces some of the most difficult challenges amongst the post-Soviet states. Magnifying these challenges is the impending withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan, which creates a particularly difficult security threat for neighboring Central Asian countries.

Carnegie's Martha Brill Olcott and Johannes F. Linn from the Emerging Markets Forum discussed Martha’s latest book, Tajikistan’s Difficult Development Path. Relying on extensive fieldwork and empirical studies, the work is the first of its kind in systematically delving into the economic, political, and social outlook for the country.