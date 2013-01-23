Poor Record, Positive Solutions: Advancing Press Freedom in Turkey

IMGXYZ4124IMGZYXAccording to several independent reports, press freedom in Turkey has deteriorated steadily. The judicial prosecution and imprisonment of journalists hit record highs in recent years, damaging the country’s image. Will Turkey change its policy toward the media? What must happen to improve the country’s press freedom record, and how will this ultimately benefit Turkey and its international standing? How can a positive trend toward better press freedom be engineered?

Carnegie Europe, in cooperation with Open Society Foundation (Turkey), hosted an event to mark the launch of Press Freedom in Turkey, a new paper by Carnegie’s Marc Pierini. Together with Marietje Schaake, member of the European Parliament, and Ahmet İnsel, managing editor of İletişim Publishing House and columnist at Radikal newspaper, Pierini discussed his proposals to improve press freedom in Turkey. Carnegie’s Jan Techau moderated.

Highlights