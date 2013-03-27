Energy Markets: U.S. Myths, Chinese Reality

IMGXYZ4278IMGZYXChina’s growing energy needs call for further integration into the global energy market. As the United States exits the Middle East and develops its domestic capacity, China is moving in the other direction, increasing its dependence on the oil-rich but politically unstable Middle East.

The Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy and the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing co-hosted Edward Cunningham, a professor at the University of Boston and the director of the Asia Energy and Sustainability Initiative at the Harvard Kennedy School. Cunningham explained the energy trends and changing energy landscape in China and the United States. Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Paul Haenle moderated the event.

Shifts in U.S. and Chinese Production and Consumption

One of the core questions Cunningham addressed was whether the United States and China were “trading places” in terms of energy supply and demand.

: According to the International Energy Agency’s projections, the United States will undergo significant reductions in oil and gas imports by 2035. The EU and China, however, will experience sharp increases in demand. U.S. energy demand, he explained, has stagnated while China’s net import of fossil fuels has grown and the IEA predicts that it will continue to do so over coming years. The Middle East Factor: The U.S. withdrawal from the Middle East and move toward energy autonomy has long been depicted in a strategic light. While political instability in the Middle East is a strong factor influencing U.S. withdrawal, Cunningham explained that the most important factor for this withdrawal is the geographical difficulty of transporting fossil fuel from the Middle East. The IEA projected that nearly 90 percent of Middle Eastern oil will flow to Asian ports by 2035.

China’s New Energy Landscape

China’s growing energy needs are having a number of impacts on global supply and demand of fossil fuels, as well as energy security.