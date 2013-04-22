Changing Perceptions in Key Capitals on the North Korea Issue

IMGXYZ4422IMGZYXAfter North Korea’s most recent missile launch, third nuclear test, the nullification of the 1953 armistice with South Korea, and its closure of Kaesong Industrial complex, the threat assessments of the United States and its allies are changing. Based on its own national interests, China is also reassessing its policy calculus toward the Korean Peninsula. Given the heightened threat and changing dynamics, the potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two powers has increased.

Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Paul Haenle hosted a roundtable discussion with top scholars and policymakers from Beijing, Seoul, and Washington on the changing perceptions in these key capitals following North Korea’s continued provocative behavior and the possibility of U.S.-China collaboration.

Reactions to North Korean Aggression

The United States is reassessing the threat posed by North Korea’s behavior based on the country’s newly demonstrated technical capabilities and development projections, said one U.S. participant. However, the threat level felt by regional powers varies from country to country. South Korea’s threat assessment has not changed dramatically from 2010 levels after the recent flurry of provocations, as the North’s near-range capacity remained relatively the same.

Diplomatic Frustrations : One U.S. participant explained that in the past, China’s offering of diplomatic engagement and concessions following North Korea’s provocative behavior, intended to halt North Korea’s nuclear intentions and capabilities, has been ineffective. It has led to the current U.S. strategy of “strategic patience,” the participant said, adding added that the failure of past initiatives discredits China’s appeal for direct dialogue between U.S. President Barack Obama and Pyongyang.



China’s North Korean Policy

While the Chinese scholars acknowledged that Sino-North Korean relations are not what they used to be, Beijing remains North Korea’s only ally and lifeline. As a result, several panelists agreed that China could take more serious measures to impose a cost on North Korean defiance, such as enforcing UN sanctions. However, several Chinese scholars responded that China’s fundamental policy toward the peninsula would remain unchanged, and would favor stability above all.

Peace and Stability : A Chinese scholar stated that while Beijing acknowledges the danger of North Korean brinkmanship, its goal is still to maintain a stable relationship with North Korea. Beijing favors a return to dialogue through the framework of the Six Party Talks, the scholar said, adding that the United States should not act over-aggressively or use China as a tool to strangle the Kim regime. Another Chinese scholar added that there is more opportunity today for U.S.-China cooperation on the North Korea issue due to mutual interests. This cooperation cannot be based on the United States exerting pressure on China, which would only heighten suspicions in Pyongyang, the scholar added.



Opportunities for Future Collaboration

Several scholars agreed that the member countries of the Six-Party Talks need to clarify their respective positions on North Korea. This will promote transparency between the powers and enable deeper cooperation.

"Peaceful Development Strategy” : A Chinese scholar stated that Beijing should develop a strategy to provide a “soft landing” for North Korea through market liberalization and economic development. This strategy would require China to explicitly state its support for peaceful reunification of the Korean peninsula and its opposition to the use of force to change the status quo. The first step, he explained, would be to replace the broken armistice between North and South Korea with a new peace treaty.



Discussants: David Mulrooney, Adam Liff, James Baker, Cole Shepherd, Sun Zhe, Gu Guoliang, Wang Dong, Jia Xiudong, Jin Canrong, John Delury