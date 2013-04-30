event

Science and Technology to Promote Economic Growth: A U.S.-Japan Public-Private Forum

Tue. April 30th, 2013
Washington, DC

Deepening U.S.-Japan cooperation in the spheres of science and technology has the potential to bolster economic growth and strengthen the bilateral relationship writ large. Carnegie will host, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State,  a special public forum of the bilateral U.S.-Japan Science and Technology Joint High Level Committee, to explore ways that science and technology can effectively support economic growth strategies. Leading policymakers in this field from the United States and Japan opened the event, followed by a discussion panel of distinguished representatives from the private sector and academia in both countries. 

EconomyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaJapan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

James L. Schoff

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.

John P. Holdren

Hakubun Shimomura

Ichita Yamamoto

Keiji Kojima

Hidetoshi Kotera

Michiharu Nakamura

Charles M. Vest

Keith R. Yamamoto

Mitsuhiko Yamashita