Science and Technology to Promote Economic Growth: A U.S.-Japan Public-Private Forum

Deepening U.S.-Japan cooperation in the spheres of science and technology has the potential to bolster economic growth and strengthen the bilateral relationship writ large. Carnegie will host, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State, a special public forum of the bilateral U.S.-Japan Science and Technology Joint High Level Committee, to explore ways that science and technology can effectively support economic growth strategies. Leading policymakers in this field from the United States and Japan opened the event, followed by a discussion panel of distinguished representatives from the private sector and academia in both countries.