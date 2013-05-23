event

Accidental India: How the Shadow of Crisis Has Shaped a Nation

Thu. May 23rd, 2013
Washington, DC

In just six decades, India has gone from geopolitical backwater to emerging global power. Drawing on his new book, Accidental India: A History of the Nation’s Passage through Crisis and Change, Shankkar Aiyar argued that the nation’s ascent was not the work of foresight or careful planning, but rather the serendipitous consequence of major crises that had to be resolved at any cost. Aiyar for discussed the seven “game-changer” historical accidents that have shaped the ascent of the world’s largest democracy. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav moderated.

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.

