France’s Future Role in the World

One year after President François Hollande took office, his administration’s new Defense White Paper outlines a significantly scaled down presence for the French military. From Afghanistan to Libya, from Mali to Syria, there is no shortage of strategic challenges confronting decisionmakers in Paris, especially at a time when the United States is calling for greater burden sharing among key allies. French Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the future of the transatlantic partnership and the new French White Paper on Defense. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated. This event was co-sponsored by CSIS.