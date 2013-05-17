event

France’s Future Role in the World

Fri. May 17th, 2013
Washington, DC

One year after President François Hollande took office, his administration’s new Defense White Paper outlines a significantly scaled down presence for the French military. From Afghanistan to Libya, from Mali to Syria, there is no shortage of strategic challenges confronting decisionmakers in Paris, especially at a time when the United States is calling for greater burden sharing among key allies.  French Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the future of the transatlantic partnership and the new French White Paper on Defense. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.  This event was co-sponsored by CSIS.

EconomyClimate ChangeSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesWestern EuropeFrance
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Jean-Yves Le Drian

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.