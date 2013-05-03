Rising to the Challenge? India as an International Actor

In the past two decades, India has witnessed momentous simultaneous transitions in the economic, societal, and political domains. The intensity and pace of the change is fueling expectations and is already resulting in disappointments, both in India and globally, in terms of the role India will play in the world. Group Captain Krishnappa Venkatshamy of the Indian Air Force discussed the Indian strategic community’s capacity to think strategically and assessed whether the current linear, state-centric approaches advance India’s interests in an age of global complexity. The event was held under the Chatham House Rule, and Carnegie’s Ashley Tellis moderated.