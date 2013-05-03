event

Rising to the Challenge? India as an International Actor

Fri. May 3rd, 2013
Washington, DC

In the past two decades, India has witnessed momentous simultaneous transitions in the economic, societal, and political domains. The intensity and pace of the change is fueling expectations and is already resulting in disappointments, both in India and globally, in terms of the role India will play in the world. Group Captain Krishnappa Venkatshamy of the Indian Air Force discussed the Indian strategic community’s capacity to think strategically and assessed whether the current linear, state-centric approaches advance India’s interests in an age of global complexity. The event was held under the Chatham House Rule, and Carnegie’s Ashley Tellis moderated.

Political ReformEconomyForeign PolicySouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Krishnappa Venkatshamy