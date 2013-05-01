The strategic environment in South Asia is rapidly changing. Over the next decade, the United States, China, and India will form a critical strategic triangle while the individual relationships of these three nations with ASEAN, Iran, and Pakistan will have significant regional and global implications. Although globalization will lead to more robust engagement among the major actors, this will inevitably result in dissonances that pose complex challenges in the South Asian security domain. C. Uday Bhaskar and C. Raja Mohan discussed the critical role of the United States and China in dealing with the delicate strategic framework in South Asia. Carnegie’s Frederic Grare moderated.