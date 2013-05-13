The United States and China: Long-Term Prospects for Cooperation

As China emerges as a regional power with growing global influence, the United States seeks to engage it on a range of international security issues. However, Beijing often interprets U.S. cooperative overtures, especially the U.S. ‘Pivot to Asia,’ as an attempt to impede China’s rise. How China assumes global leadership will redefine the global security architecture.

Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Paul Haenle hosted a roundtable discussion featuring Dan Blumenthal, director of Asian Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and several Chinese scholars. The discussants addressed the future of Chinese and U.S. power and their evolving roles in the Asia-Pacific.

How to Define Power in a Rising China

Blumenthal explained that the modern state of China is complex and sometimes contradictory. This has further complicated the U.S.-China relationship.

Inexplicable China: Di Dongsheng, a professor at Renmin University, described China as a “mixture of genes,” with inherent cultural genes from Asia, political genes from the Soviet Union, and economic genes from the United States. He added that China has not explicitly articulated what it wants and how these various legacies from the Asia, Soviet Union, and the United States can work together to form today’s China. Blumenthal suggested that there are = three different identities for China: the modern, powerful China that is the focus in Washington; the developing China that struggles with social instability; and the China that is aggressive on issues like cybersecurity.



The Future of Power

Shrinking U.S. Role: Zhou Qi, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, explained that the United States can no longer unilaterally act to solve international problems in the globalized world. Blumenthal added that the United States is trying to untangle its complex foreign ties. Since 1972, he noted, U.S. foreign policy toward China has sought to strengthen and shape that country into a responsible international player. However, Zhou said that the differences in ideology and values between China and the United States prevent stronger bilateral relations. Several discussants agreed that such differences between the two countries need to be addressed in order to form a competitive, not confrontational, relationship between Beijing and Washington.



Discussants included: Yu Wanli, Wang Dong, Fan Jishe, Yan Danzhi, Dong Qingling, Di Dongsheng, Zhou Qi, Geng Xiao